Krone too strong in Glasshouse Handicap

By AAP Newswire

Krone wins the Glasshouse Handicap.

A decision to delay Krone's retirement for 12 months paid dividends when she won the Listed Glasshouse Handicap at the Sunshine Coast.

Starting at $5, Krone burst through at the 200m to beat Sydney visitor Special Missile ($5) for her first win since March last year.

Krone was trained but Mick Price in Melbourne and won two stakes races before being sent to trainer Tony Gollan for the winter.

The plan was to pick up some more black-type before sending Krone to the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sales on July 20.

However, Krone has been racing so well in Queensland it was decided to campaign her for another season.

Gollan said Krone would now go for a spell before coming back for the Magic Millions carnival in January.

"The owners have entrusted her to me for another 12 months and I think it will pay off," Gollan said.

"She is an ideal horse for the Magic Millions mares race. Krone has now picked up black-type in three of her five starts here."

"I wasn't going to race her today and we had planned to head to the Gai Waterhouse at Ipswich next week.

"But when the noms were light for the Glasshouse we decided to run today and it has paid off."

Jockey Taylor Marshall scored on Krone at his first stakes ride for Gollan.

"Taylor has been riding work for us so he will be getting more rides," Gollan said.

