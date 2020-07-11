AAP Horse Racing

Efflorescence scores narrow Caulfield win

By AAP Newswire

Jockey Billy Egan has made it two wins on Efflorescence from as many rides on the improving two-year-old colt, with a narrow victory at Caulfield.

The Anthony Freedman-trained Efflorescence was beaten in his first two starts at Geelong and Swan Hill but with the addition of blinkers and added race experience he has been able to lead and win his past two starts with Egan aboard.

After dominating a 1400m maiden on the synthetic track at Ballarat on June 28, Efflorescence backed that up with a first city victory in Saturday's Neds Price Boost Multi Handicap (1400m) at Caulfield.

Efflorescence was not the quickest into stride but Egan pressed forward to find the lead on the colt who was able to control the middle stages before kicking around the home turn.

The $4.40 favourite had a two-length lead approaching the 100m and held on to defeat Wunambal, who was closing strongly but was denied by a short half-head.

Confrontational finished another 1-1/2-lengths away third.

"He's been a work in progress," Freedman's son and assistant trainer, Sam Freedman said, of Efflorescence.

"He has probably improved throughout his whole preparation and he's becoming a bit more race savvy.

"Once you reach this metropolitan grade you need to do everything right to be able to win.

"He's working through his grades nicely."

By I Am Invincible out of Group Two winner Oasis Bloom, Efflorescence was bought for $510,000 by Phoenix Thoroughbreds as a yearling .

"He's probably another six months away and hopefully he can keep improving," Freedman said.

