AAP Horse Racing

Conners, Singo in Winter Stakes reunion

By AAP Newswire

Girl Tuesday. - AAP

1 of 1

Flamboyant businessman John Singleton would have struggled to argue with the logic of Clarry Conners when the four-time Golden Slipper-winning trainer nagged him for a horse.

The old friends have climbed some of Australian racing's biggest summits together, even taking on the world with Belle Du Jour.

Conners never misses a chance to remind Singleton of their successful history and his persistence has paid off with the high-profile owner recently sending over well-performed mare Girl Tuesday.

"I was harping on him for a while that you better give me a horse," Conners said.

"We've had a lot of success together. We've won Slippers and Magic Millions' and Newmarkets. We went to Dubai with that little mare (Belle Du Jour)."

Girl Tuesday will make her debut for Conners in the Listed Winter Stakes (1400m) at Rosehill on Saturday.

Conners figures she will be his first stakes runner since Bolero King more than two years ago and she does boast handy credentials at the distance being unbeaten in two 1400m runs.

Formerly with leading trainer Chris Waller, Girl Tuesday was placed in the Chelmsford Stakes last spring but lost her way during the autumn.

Conners doubts any trainer can improve a horse coming from Sydney's leading yard but says a new environment can trigger a form renewal.

"I'm not going to improve one little bit on Chris Waller but we will spend time doing some different little things and a change can be as good as a holiday," Conners said.

Conners has recently been through a significant change of his own.

At the end of last year, a precious chapter of his career closed when he sold his Victory Lodge stables at Warwick Farm to the Galletta family, the owners of now-retired colt Castelvecchio.

It was a tough decision and an emotional period.

"I had 32 Group Ones come out of there. Four Slippers, five Oaks," Conners said.

"It was emotional. I changed my mind three of four times.

"But it was the right business thing to do. I went there when I was about 25 and was there for nearly 50 years."

Conners moved around the corner, taking over around 15 boxes from his son Marc.

The two keep separate operations but work closely.

While many of Conners' peers are enjoying retirement, he still has a hunger to win races.

So does Singleton, and if Girl Tuesday can rediscover her best form, the pair will have found their next shared adventure.

"He said if she is going well we will take on the world," Conners said.

Latest articles

News

“Absolute sook” Taizer crowned Shepparton’s Top Dog

Shepparton has voted and the numbers speak for themselves – your 2020 Top Dog is Taizer. The American Staffordshire terrier is described as an “absolute sook” by his owner Lauren Freeling. The win has surprised Ms Freeling, who has...

Daneka Hill
News

Shepparton man bailed following alleged $250,000 arson

A man has faced court after allegedly setting fire to a home in Olympic Ave, Shepparton, while three people were asleep inside, causing $250,000 worth of damage. Liam Mitchell Brown, 23, from Shepparton, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on...

Liz Mellino
News

Former Shepparton man leads Victoria Police Air Wing

Twenty years ago Victoria Police Air Wing members used binoculars to provide tactical support to officers on the ground. Today those officers have access to the most advanced police air fleet in the world. Comprising of four aircraft, 14 pilots...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

More Flemington success for Lord Von Costa

The $1.3 million Kosciuszko at Randwick during spring is on the radar for connections of Lord Von Costa who has claimed his second Listed win at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Neasham to open stable for 2020-21 season

After two years overseeing the Sydney operation of trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Annabel Neasham is branching out on her own.

AAP Newswire