AAP Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

By AAP Newswire

Matthew Dunn. - AAP

1 of 1

Matthew Dunn will have a final chance to snare another Highway Handicap in Sydney before relinquishing his eligibility to have runners in the weekly races.

The Murwillumbah-based trainer has maintained a small team in Sydney during the coronavirus pandemic after biosecurity processes implemented in Queensland prevented him travelling his team to Brisbane.

However, with Queensland's restrictions easing, Racing NSW has informed Dunn he must forgo his Sydney base if he wants to maintain his status as a country trainer.

Rothenburg, who lines up at Rosehill on Saturday, will be his last Highway Handicap runner in the short term.

"Racing NSW has made a decision to exclude us from country races for the time being and that's something we respect," Dunn told Sky Racing radio.

Dunn has recently sent several horses he regards as metropolitan grade to Sydney but the majority have only been given barrier trials and have not raced.

He feels it would be unfair to his owners to pack up now without giving those horses a shot at Sydney prize money.

"I can't expect my owners to fork out $1000 in travel costs and not even have a run in Sydney," Dunn said.

The stable will regain its country status if Dunn relinquishes the temporary boxes in Sydney.

However, the recent success of horses like Listed winner Snitz and two-year-old Lady Banff has Dunn contemplating a more permanent city arrangement.

Even if that happens, he says he will retain his Murwillumbah establishment.

"There is a bit of thinking to do. It was all a bit rushed in the end. I'm sure we will figure out the best plan," Dunn said.

Dunn has confirmed Snitz will be spelled after disappointing when unplaced in the Ramornie Handicap at Grafton on Wednesday, ruling him out of the Kosciuszko.

Stablemate and Country Championships winner Gracie Belle remains in the mix for the feature, provided Dunn's horses are eligible for country races by October.

Rothenburg will be one of three Rosehill runners for Dunn along with Lady Banff in the Darley 2YO Handicap (1100m) and Cubix in the Bowerman's Commercial Furniture Handicap (1500m).

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Grand De Flora chasing third straight win

Well-bred filly Grand De Flora will step up to 2000m at Caulfield for the first time when she bids to make it three-straight wins in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Racing NSW rule on Dunn’s country status

Trainer Matthew Dunn will forgo his eligibility to have Highway Handicap runners in the near future as he continues to prepare a small team out of Sydney.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Godolphin sends Viridine for Monash Stakes

Godolphin galloper Viridine will attempt a fifth stakes race victory when he lines up in the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Final field of 16 declared for Epsom Derby

Sixteen three-year-olds will take their place in their place in the Epsom Derby with Frankie Dettori’s mount English King the favourite.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

More Flemington success for Lord Von Costa

The $1.3 million Kosciuszko at Randwick during spring is on the radar for connections of Lord Von Costa who has claimed his second Listed win at Flemington.

AAP Newswire