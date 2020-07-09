AAP Horse Racing

Glasshouse Hcp fancy Krone set to race on

By AAP Newswire

Krone will contest the Glasshouse Handicap at the Sunshine Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

A return to top form in stakes races will see mare Krone withdrawn from the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale to race for another season.

Formerly trained by Mick Price in Melbourne, Krone was sent to Eagle Farm trainer Tony Gollan with the idea of getting more black-type before the sales on July 20.

But her form has been so good, Krone's owners have decided to leave her with Gollan for another season of racing.

Krone will be among the favourites for the Listed Glasshouse Handicap (1400m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Gollan said Krone would probably spell after Saturday and be brought back for the Magic Millions carnival in January.

"Krone is one of the few mares in my stable staying with me. I have lost count of how many of mine are at the sale," he said.

Gollan warned that Krone's record was deceptive.

"I know she has won only twice but only two of her 19 starts have not been in stakes races," Gollan said.

"She has been stakes-placed twice since joining us and stakes-placed seven times in total.

"She looked the winner at the 200m at her last start when second in the Sapphire Stakes.

"But the 1600m might have been a touch too far and back to 1400m on Saturday is ideal."

Latest articles

News

40,000 piece puzzle takes up Shepparton CBD sidewalk

MOST people know their puzzle limits; 500-piece puzzles are a challenge, while only the brave attempt 1000 pieces. But on Wednesday a Shepparton woman assembled a staggering 40,000-piece puzzle on the CBD sidewalk. Completed in 10 separate sections...

Daneka Hill
News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

Wellmans celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Although they will be mainly confined to “barracks”, Jean and Keith Wellman will find a way to pop a bottle of sparkling to mark a marriage milestone when the Mooroopna great-grandparents celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today. According to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lucy out to extend Eagle Farm excellence

Love You Lucy will try to maintain her unbeaten record at Eagle Farm in the Listed Bright Shadow.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Final field of 16 declared for Epsom Derby

Sixteen three-year-olds will take their place in their place in the Epsom Derby with Frankie Dettori’s mount English King the favourite.

AAP Newswire