Glasshouse Hcp fancy Krone set to race on

A return to top form in stakes races will see mare Krone withdrawn from the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale to race for another season.

Formerly trained by Mick Price in Melbourne, Krone was sent to Eagle Farm trainer Tony Gollan with the idea of getting more black-type before the sales on July 20.

But her form has been so good, Krone's owners have decided to leave her with Gollan for another season of racing.

Krone will be among the favourites for the Listed Glasshouse Handicap (1400m) at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

Gollan said Krone would probably spell after Saturday and be brought back for the Magic Millions carnival in January.

"Krone is one of the few mares in my stable staying with me. I have lost count of how many of mine are at the sale," he said.

Gollan warned that Krone's record was deceptive.

"I know she has won only twice but only two of her 19 starts have not been in stakes races," Gollan said.

"She has been stakes-placed twice since joining us and stakes-placed seven times in total.

"She looked the winner at the 200m at her last start when second in the Sapphire Stakes.

"But the 1600m might have been a touch too far and back to 1400m on Saturday is ideal."