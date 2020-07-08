AAP Horse Racing

The Bostonian has plans to scale Everest

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand gelding The Bostonian aimed at Sydney spring campaign - AAP

1 of 1

Multiple Group One winner The Bostonian is set to cross the Tasman once again this spring to try and add to his elite-level tally.

The Tony Pike-trained gelding had another lucrative autumn in Australia this year, bagging his third Group One victory in the Canterbury Stakes (1300m) at Randwick in March, before finishing runner-up in the Group One George Ryder Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill.

Sydney will once again be the target this spring, with the rising six-year-old set to kick-off his campaign in a race named after one of the city's favourite daughters.

"He has been back in work for just on seven weeks," Pike said.

"He is coming up really well. He has had a few pieces of fast work and I can't fault him, he is looking fantastic.

"At this stage he will probably have a trial or a couple of exhibition gallops in New Zealand and it is most likely, after talking with (owner) David (Archer) this week, that he will resume in the Winx Stakes (Group One, 1400m) on August 22.

"At this stage he will purely be campaigning in Sydney. It's just a matter of trying to convince the government to give us an exemption to get a couple of staff members over there."

The Bostonian will be looking to impress in his first-up run to try and garner some interest from $14 million The Everest (1200m) slot holders.

"If he could get a spot in The Everest that would be great," Pike said.

"He would be hugely competitive if there was a slow or heavy track, which is a possibility at that time of year.

"If he performs well in the Winx Stakes there is a possibility a slot holder might look at him as a genuine chance in the race."

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lucy out to extend Eagle Farm excellence

Love You Lucy will try to maintain her unbeaten record at Eagle Farm in the Listed Bright Shadow.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Final field of 16 declared for Epsom Derby

Sixteen three-year-olds will take their place in their place in the Epsom Derby with Frankie Dettori’s mount English King the favourite.

AAP Newswire