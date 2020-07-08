AAP Horse Racing

Sixties Groove, Big Duke to run at Grafton

By AAP Newswire

Big Duke and Sixties Groove target Grafton Cup for trainer Kris Lees - AAP

1 of 1

Last start McKell Cup winner Frankely Awesome has been scratched from the Grafton Cup but trainer Kris Lees is still poised to have a strong hand in the Listed race.

Lees had three acceptors for Thursday's 2350m feature at Grafton but Frankely Awesome, who had drawn the outside barrier, was scratched on Wednesday to be saved for a benchmark race in Sydney on Saturday week.

It leaves Lees with last year's Brisbane Cup winner Sixties Groove and Big Duke in Thursday's race with top weight Sixties Groove heading in off a fast-finishing second to Frankely Awesome in the McKell Cup (2000m).

Big Duke finished 10th in the same race.

"I think it's a nice option for both horses," Lees said.

"Sixties Groove was a little luckless in the McKell Cup. You could make a case he should have nearly won. He's going to need a bit of luck again from his draw (barrier 12) but I feel he'll be very competitive.

"Big Duke just raced a bit fierce throughout in the McKell Cup. We used his barrier a little and we may have been better off riding him a bit more conservatively.

"I went into that race thinking he was our best chance.

"He'll be ridden a touch more conservatively. He has come out of his last start well and at his third run in he should be ready to run up to his best."

Sixties Groove was the favourite on race eve but Lees does not believe there is a lot between the favourite and Big Duke.

"Off their runs the other day you'd have to say Sixties Groove," Lees said.

"But they are starting to get a bit of a gap between them in the weights and I have been very happy with how Big Duke has been working, so I don't think there's much between them at all."

Lees said waiting for a benchmark race on Saturday week was the better option for Frankely Awesome, who won the McKell Cup on a soft track.

"She has the outside gate and I know there's some rain around but it's still no guarantee it's going to be a soft track and there's a race in Sydney next Saturday so we'll wait for that," Lees said.

"There is rain forecast next week in Sydney so that's a better option for her."

Latest articles

Sport

Moama clubs set to be impacted by border closure

A home away from home remains a possibility for Moama’s sporting clubs in the coming weeks. The plans of Moama Football Netball Club and Moama-Echuca Border Raiders have been thrown into chaos following the closure of the border on Tuesday...

Brayden May
Sport

Deakin Reserve secures $500,000 funding for second netball court

Deakin Reserve is set for another netball court after securing a $500,000 grant from the Victorian Government. A second court is expected to be built in the north-east corner of the reserve behind Mercy Stadium in a huge boost for the sport in...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cloud over Suns’ competition

It was supposed to be game on for the Goulburn Valley Suns’ junior outfits at the weekend. However, no competitive football was played among the Suns’ youth ranks due to postponements implemented by Football Victoria, stemming from the...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lucy out to extend Eagle Farm excellence

Love You Lucy will try to maintain her unbeaten record at Eagle Farm in the Listed Bright Shadow.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Final field of 16 declared for Epsom Derby

Sixteen three-year-olds will take their place in their place in the Epsom Derby with Frankie Dettori’s mount English King the favourite.

AAP Newswire