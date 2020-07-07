AAP Horse Racing

Southern Lad on target for Ramornie Hcp

By AAP Newswire

Southern Lad - AAP

1 of 1

Southern Lad has been knocking on the door of a win this campaign and trainer John O'Shea is hopeful the potential for a drier surface will enhance the sprinter's winning chances in the Listed Ramornie Handicap at Grafton.

O'Shea said Wednesday's $200,000 Ramornie (1200m) had been a target for Southern Lad this preparation, and the five-year-old heads in off placings in his four starts this campaign.

After a first-up second in the Wagga Wagga Town Plate on a heavy track in late April, Southern Lad has finished third in the At Sea Handicap, second in the Listed Bob Charley Stakes and third in the Winter Dash, all at Randwick.

In the Bob Charley (1200m) he got within half a length of well-regarded sprinter Classique Legend on a soft track, with Ramornie favourite Snitz finishing third.

"All his runs this preparation have been really good," O'Shea said.

"He's probably desperate to get back on top of the ground.

"If you go through his form this preparation his best run was on a soft (7) and every other run has been on a heavy track. The drier the track, there's a strong correlation between his better performance.

"Last preparation his best run was on a Good (4). Albeit he's effective on wet ground, the drier the track the better his chances are."

Grafton was rated a soft (5) on Tuesday and O'Shea hopes rain stays away before Wednesday's feature races at the meeting where he also has three-year-old filly Fashchanel in the Grafton Guineas (1600m).

"They are tipping a bit of rain tomorrow. I'm desperate for it to stay away," the Randwick trainer said.

Southern Lad, to be ridden by Rachel King, was on the third line of betting for the Ramornie at $6.50 on Tuesday and has barrier 11.

"He's drawn awkwardly but if they get along at a good gallop it shouldn't be too much drama," O'Shea said.

Southern Lad is aiming for his first stakes win having finished second in the Bob Charley Stakes and fourth in the Carrington Stakes last preparation in his two previous attempts at Listed level.

Intuition, who is nominated for Saturday's Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield, and Sandbar have been scratched from the Ramornie with the two emergencies, Tarbert and What Could Be, gaining starts in the field of 16.

Latest articles

World

HK security law not ‘doom and gloom’: Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city’s new security law is not “doom and gloom” for the financial hub.

AAP Newswire
World

Fauci: US virus situation ‘not good’

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, says the situation regarding the coronavirus is “really not good”

AAP Newswire
World

Flooding death toll in Japan rises to 50

The death toll from flooding in southern Japan has risen to 50 with at least a dozen others missing, the country’s disaster management agency says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Stackhouse and Ashlor to team up in Monash

Jockey Daniel Stackhouse will be back aboard last-start winner Ashlor in the weight-for-age Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lucy out to extend Eagle Farm excellence

Love You Lucy will try to maintain her unbeaten record at Eagle Farm in the Listed Bright Shadow.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Final field of 16 declared for Epsom Derby

Sixteen three-year-olds will take their place in their place in the Epsom Derby with Frankie Dettori’s mount English King the favourite.

AAP Newswire