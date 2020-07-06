Lees, Waller with top Grafton Cup chances

5370537724001

NSW's premiership-leading trainer Kris Lees is poised to have a strong hand in one of the state's biggest country Cups.

Lees is leading Sydney's premier trainer Chris Waller in the NSW premiership with less than a month of the season to go and both trainers have three acceptors in Thursday's Listed $200,000 Grafton Cup (2350m) in a 16-horse field.