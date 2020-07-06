AAP Horse Racing

Dee to have surgery on broken collarbone

By AAP Newswire

Melboure jockey Michael Dee. - AAP



Group One-winning jockey Michael Dee is set for a stint on the sidelines after breaking a collarbone in a fall at Pakenham which requires surgery.

Dee won the fifth race on Sunday's program on the synthetic track but was injured when the horse he was riding, Heroic Fighter, fell on pulling up after the race.

He was taken to Dandenong Hospital and the jockey confirmed he was scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.

"It's broken in two places and sort of facing the wrong way," Dee told RSN927.

"It's sticking out a little bit but, oh well, surgery tomorrow and it will be all fixed up. Hopefully six weeks (out)."

Dee has ridden 76 winners this season highlighted by the Group One CF Orr Stakes on Alabama Express at Caulfield in February.

