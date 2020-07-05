AAP Horse Racing

Ramornie Hcp jockey wait for Boomtown Lass

By AAP Newswire

Boomtown Lass wins at Doomben. - AAP

The race is on to find a jockey for smart mare Boomtown Lass in the Ramornie Handicap after connections decided to bypass a stakes race Brisbane.

The $200,000 Listed Ramornie will be run at Grafton on Wednesday and will have a capacity field but Boomtown Lass is assured of a start.

Boomtown Lass was in the Listed Bright Shadow at Eagle Farm but trainer Chris Anderson decided to scratch her because of a bad barrier.

Anderson said Boomtown Lass had been dogged by bad barriers for her entire campaign.

"This is going to be the last run of her campaign. The Eagle Farm race would have suited against her own sex," Anderson said.

"She drew barrier 14 and we waited off to see if some of the early scratchings might have brought her in substantially.

"But that didn't happen and the way the field panned out she looked certain to be posted wide.

"She was entered for the Ramornie and she is assured of a run with 54kg. It made more sense to go there."

Anderson said coronavirus restrictions meant the search for a jockey was difficult.

"The rules are starting to get a bit confusing. But we will have to see who is going there and who doesn't have a ride yet," Anderson said.

"Of course you also have to find someone who can ride 54kg. But she is an easy horse to ride provided she draws a good barrier.

"We run the risk of getting another bad barrier but we won't be any worse off if we had run Saturday."

Many mares are preparing to go the sales and stud but Boomtown Lass will race on.

"After this she can have a break and get ready for the Magic Millions races in January," Anderson said.

The mare has won five races and $431,000 in prize money but has run nine seconds, many from bad barriers.

