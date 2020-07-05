AAP Horse Racing

Oaks win for Love seals Classic double

By AAP Newswire

Love ridden by Ryan Moore wins The Oaks - AAP

Love has made it a Classic double for trainer Aidan O'Brien as she ran right away with The Oaks at Epsom Downs.

Winner of the 1000 Guineas for O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore last month, Love was sent off the 11-10 favourite to follow up over 12 furlongs.

Love was ridden with restraint by Moore in the early stages, as stablemate Passion and outsider Tiempo Vuela set the early gallop, with the pair pulling well clear of the field until the home turn.

However, Love could be noted making her move around three furlongs out and while main market rival Frankly Darling tried to follow her, the winner had far too much pace.

She shot clear in the final quarter-mile to eventually come home nine lengths clear of fellow O'Brien runner Ennistymon, with Frankly Darling third for Frankie Dettori.

"We're in a very privileged position to train such horses," O'Brien said.

"This filly is very special - it's very hard that you could ever have a better filly.

"You saw what she did in the Guineas - winning by three or four lengths - and she doubled it today.

"It's only her second run of the year and it's amazing really."

On future plans, O'Brien said: "Obviously we'll wait and see and the lads will decide in the next few days.

"The Irish Oaks (July 18) was a possibility, so we'll see how she is over the next few days.

"I think you'd have to think about the Arc in the autumn - we know what three-year-old fillies can do in the Arc.

"I think everything is possible with her and it's just a question of what the right thing is to do.

"The St Leger comes three weeks or a month before the Arc and if she was going to the Arc, would be it be too tough for a filly to run in the Leger beforehand?

"I don't know."

