AAP Horse Racing

Stunning Serpentine win in Derby at Epsom

By AAP Newswire

Serpentine ridden by jockey Emmet McNamara - AAP

1 of 1

Long-shot Serpentine has pulled off a huge shock as he made all the running to win the Derby and claim Britain's richest horse race at a near silent Epsom Downs.

Aidan O'Brien saddled six in the premier classic on Saturday but it was Emmet McNamara's mount who prevailed, having only shed his maiden tag at the Curragh last week.

Serpentine appeared to be employed to help set the pace at the head of affairs but the field allowed him to build up a huge lead and he was still well clear at Tattenham Corner, with Khalifa Sat and fellow O'Brien runner Amhran Na Bhfiann sitting in second and third.

The main players were all trying to make their move in behind but the 25-1 winner had flown, coming home 5 1/2 lengths clear to give O'Brien a record eighth win in the race.

"It's unbelievable really. He has some pedigree and we always thought he would stay well," O'Brien said.

"He always had the Derby pedigree. He took a bit of time to come last year and just had the one run.

"Then this year he had his first run at the Curragh over a mile and a quarter and was hemmed in and couldn't get out but he won very impressively last week.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Emmet. He gave him an incredible ride, so I'm over the moon."

Khalifa Sat took second at 50-1 with Amrhan Na Bhfiann third at 66-1.

The Derby was plundered by a jockey who had never ridden in it before nor won any race of any kind since October.

"I've been saving myself!" the 30-year-old said.

"Aidan O'Brien filled me with a huge amount of confidence, so it's not a complete surprise.

"He told me if we got things right he was one horse who actually could win the Derby

"I actually did believe him. If he tells you the sky is green, you believe him."

Latest articles

Sport

High Country welcomes back women’s cycling festival

Female cyclist enthusiast can gear up for an enjoyable weekend on the bike when the High Country Women’s Cycling Festival returns to Bright from October 16 to 18.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Superbikes to return to Winton as Championship resumes

The Australian Superbike Championship will rev its way back onto Winton Motor Raceway later this year, with a series restart announced last week.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Best Battles | After-siren shot seals Bats’ victory

Goorambat slid their way out of trouble in this one, with an after-the-siren shot on goal from Clinton Relf sealing a two-point win for the Bats.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Japanese star shares top billing for Plate

One of Japan’s best four-year-old mares has been promoted to favouritism for the WS Cox Plate after winning the Takarazuka Kinen.

AAP Newswire