Jami Lady far too speedy in Bright Shadow

By AAP Newswire

Jami Lady wins the Listed Bright Shadow at Eagle Farm. - AAP

Consistent mare Jami Lady will get a chance to show she is more than a speed horse after landing her first stakes win.

Jami Lady ($6) has previously been stakes-placed but made no mistake about her first black-type win, leading all the way in the Listed Bright Shadow (1200m).

The Chris Waller-trained Fiesta ($17) rattled home for second but was never going to catch Jami Lady.

It took Jami Lady's record to seven wins from 19 starts and nearly $450,000 in prize money.

Jami Lady was having her first run since winning a benchmark race at Eagle Farm on June 6 but she had beaten stakes horse Graff into second place in a barrier trial last week.

Trainer Steve O'Dea said if ever a horse deserved a stakes win beside her name it was Jami Lady.

"She has been so consistent and always puts in," he said.

"I have always felt that she would be best when she could take a sit. But as she has matured she has been able to lead if need be as you saw today."

O'Dea said Jami Lady would now head to the Listed Gai Waterhouse at Ipswich on July 18.

"It will see whether she can win past 1200m in the 1350m of that race. If she can it opens up the opportunities for her."

Jockey Boris Thornton won his second stakes in Queensland and his third overall with Jami Lady's victory.

"She is a quality mare and can win on better races," he said.

