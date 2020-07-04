AAP Horse Racing

Plutocrat breaks through for stakes win

By AAP Newswire

Plutocrat wins a Listed race at Eagle Farm. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Chris Anderson has been saying for months the day his filly Plutocrat drew a decent barrier she would win a good race.

He was proved correct on Saturday when Plutocrat ($9.50) beat Sydney filly Zero To Hundred ($5.50) by a nose in the Listed Tattersall's Club Stakes (1400m).

Tumbler Ridge ($5.50) continued his consistent form when third.

Anderson said at her first four starts Plutocrat had drawn virtually on the outside of the field.

He was thrilled when Plutocrat drew barrier one on Saturday as he was able to instruct jockey Michael Cahill to ride her on the pace.

"It was a testament that she had won a race and was beaten a nose in a stakes race because we had to ride her upside down back in the field," Anderson said.

"When she drew barrier one she was set to get the run of the race and show what she can do."

A $110,000 Magic Millions buy Plutocrat was the first winner for sire Rich Enuff and is now his first stakes winner.

"She is raced by the Glenlogan Park stud and with a stakes win now will be even more valuable at stud," Anderson said.

"But first I am really looking forward to her as a three year old where she will get out to 1600m.

Anderson said Plutocrat would spell and either come back for the spring or Magic Millions carnival.

Cahill completed a winning treble on Plutocrat and said the filly had a bright future.

"She jumped really well and got into a lovely position. It was then a matter of getting out," he said.

James Orman said Zero To Hundred did a good job at only her second race start.

Handy sprinter Royal Witness is set to return to his original trainer Joe Pride in Sydney after winning the 4 Pines Handicap (1000m).

Royal Witness, who hadn't won since scoring at Randwick in September, has been with the Toby and Trent Edmonds partnership at the Gold Coast for the winter.

"He has been consistent without winning up here. There isn't much between the open company horses up here and the one that wins usually gets the luck," Toby Edmonds said.

"He will go back to Joe now and come back next winter."

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Japanese star shares top billing for Plate

One of Japan’s best four-year-old mares has been promoted to favouritism for the WS Cox Plate after winning the Takarazuka Kinen.

AAP Newswire