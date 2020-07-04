AAP Horse Racing

Humbolt Current finds niche in Queensland

By AAP Newswire

Humbolt Current wins at Eagle Farm. - AAP



Tough stayer Humbolt Current has come a long way since the days he was owned by the Queen but he might finally have found his niche in Queensland.

Humbolt Current ($4.60) took trainer Chris Waller's season earnings in Queensland metropolitan races past $4 million when he won the Tattersall's Arcade Handicap (2212m) at Eagle Farm.

The gelding was trained by William Haggas in England and won three races before his sale to prominent Australian syndicator Star Thoroughbreds.

His only previous win in Australia was a 2400m race at Randwick when ridden by visiting English jockey James Doyle in November.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said Humbolt Current had been racing well in Sydney without winning.

"He has probably found a niche here in the lesser class," Shailer said.

"It will give him confidence and he can probably string a few together."

Jockey Michael Cahill completed an early winning double on Humbolt Current after winning the previous race on Broken Arrows.

Trainer David Pfieffer scratched Broken Arrows from Randwick to run at Eagle Farm and it proved a winning move.

