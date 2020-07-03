AAP Horse Racing

McDonald suspension term shaved on appeal

By AAP Newswire

James McDonald. - AAP

1 of 1

Leading Sydney jockey James McDonald has had a three-week riding ban reduced to seven days by the Racing NSW Appeals Panel.

The panel upheld the stewards' decision that McDonald's effort on beaten favourite Threeood at Randwick last month breached the running and handling rule but reduced his penalty by two-thirds.

McDonald was originally suspended for three weeks by Racing NSW stewards for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to give Threeood every opportunity to win or finish in the best possible position at Randwick on June 20.

The Joe Pride-trained mare started favourite and finished second last.

Sydney's premiership pacesetter, McDonald has ridden 103-1/2 metropolitan winners this season and is well clear of nearest rival Nash Rawiller.

He is the defending titleholder and last Saturday at Rosehill became the first jockey since Darren Beadman more than a decade ago to notch a century of city winners in successive seasons.

McDonald has a full book of nine rides at Randwick on Saturday including two early favourites.

His will begin his seven-day suspension on Sunday with the penalty to expire on July 12.

Latest articles

National

Ex-boxer jailed over violent man’s death

A former boxer who killed an angry violent man in the NSW central west has been jailed for manslaughter based on excessive self-defence

AAP Newswire
National

Second Black Lives Matter rally in SA

A second Black Lives Matter Rally will be held in Adelaide on Saturday, with protesters asked to wear face masks and social distancing to be enforced.

AAP Newswire
National

Businesses to prove JobKeeper eligibility

About 8000 businesses have been contacted by the tax office over concerns they’re not eligible for JobKeeper despite receiving the wage subsidy payments.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire