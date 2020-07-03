AAP Horse Racing

Bazooka on trial for spring assignments

By AAP Newswire

Trainer David Payne. - AAP

1 of 1

A fact-finding mission this winter will help trainer David Payne determine if untapped youngster Bazooka has the wares to figure in the spring.

The horse kicks off his campaign in the opening race at Randwick on Saturday when he takes on older rivals.

It is not a perfect scenario but an important stepping stone to a 1400m two-year-old race in a fortnight that Payne views as key.

"There is a race coming up in a couple of weeks I want to run him in so he's got to go around," Payne said.

"I want to see how he has improved and then we will map a program for him.

"He should get a trip, up to 2000 metres, just on his pedigree."

Bazooka has shown promise in three mid-season starts, bumping into subsequent Group One placegetter Prague on debut and breaking his maiden two runs later on a heavy track.

Sandwiched in between was a luckless performance at Canterbury.

"He should have won his second start. He ran fifth out of five but he just couldn't get a run anywhere and then he won his next start at Warwick Farm," Payne said.

"He learned a bit in those runs. I think he is a very nice horse."

Payne has continued Bazooka's education with two recent barrier trials, the youngster ridden quietly in both before finishing off neatly.

They have given him a solid fitness foundation to tackle 1300 metres first-up on a heavy track, although he will be taking on several race-fit rivals including the highly-touted Travest.

Bazooka will be out to continue Payne's late-season surge with the trainer landing a winning double at Warwick Farm two weeks ago and notching another midweek victory with Obvious Step at Kensington on Wednesday.

"We've only got 18 in work at the moment and we're taking on the big stables so it has been good. Let's hope it continues," Payne said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Bazooka on trial for spring assignments

Trainer David Payne has a healthy opinion of two-year-old Bazooka and is keen to use some races over the winter as a measuring stick for bigger goals.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Plein Ciel in form for Winter Champs Final

Plein Ciel has performed well in two Winter Championship Series heats and trainer Danny O’Brien believes he is poised to do likewise in the Final at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

De Grawin defies science, chases hat-trick

Lightly raced filly De Grawin will chase her third win in succession at Randwick, a venue that provided a career highlight for her dam De Lightning Ridge.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire