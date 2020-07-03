AAP Horse Racing

Tony Gollan chases 50th Listed race win

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Tony Gollan. - AAP

1 of 1

The rapid rise of Tony Gollan as Queensland's premier trainer will again be emphasised if Nicci's Spirit can give him his 50th Listed race win.

Gollan has trained 62 stakes winners including three in Group One company.

He has won 49 Listed races, seven Group Threes, three Group Twos.

Gollan has been proficient in targeting the right Listed races for his horses after Temple Of Boom won his first in April, 2010.

"The past ten years has flown by and hopefully the next ten will be even better," Gollan said.

Nicci's Spirit, a $75,000 buy at the Magic Millions Sales, has been one of Brisbane's more impressive late-season two-year-olds.

She broke her maiden status with an easy win at Ipswich two weeks ago at her third start.

Gollan decided she deserved a crack at black-type in the Listed Tattersall's Club Stakes (1400m).

"She was very strong at the end of 1350m at Ipswich. I have no worries about the 1400m," Gollan said.

Apprentice Stephanie Thornton hopes to celebrate setting a record for the most metropolitan winners in a season for a Queensland woman jockey with her second stakes win on Saturday.

Thornton rode a double at Doomben on Wednesday to take her to 52 winners for the season which is one better than Tegan Harrison in 2015-16.

She will ride Bellissimi Amici against Nicci's Spirit and Manaya in the Listed Bright Shadow.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire