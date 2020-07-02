AAP Horse Racing

Top country trainer weighing up city shift

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Matthew Dunn. - AAP

1 of 1

Matt Dunn is facing a significant career decision as the country NSW trainer contemplates a possible move to Sydney.

Based at Murwillumbah in the NSW northern rivers region, Dunn has had a small team of metropolitan-class horses stabled in Sydney during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseen by his wife Keira, the city squad has enjoyed good success led by smart sprinter Snitz and several Highway Handicap winners.

Dunn's temporary metropolitan presence has attracted some controversy given Highway Handicaps are restricted to horses trained in rural regions.

But it has also given him a taster of the opportunities a shift to Sydney could bring and brought forward the timetable for a possible relocation, which has been at the back of his mind for some time..

"At the end of the day it's going to be difficult. I'm probably not going to get enough stables in Sydney but I'm sure, at some point, we're going to be asked to make a decision whether we remain having horses trained out of Rosehill or retain our country status," Dunn said.

"The situation we're in at the moment has highlighted the fact that maybe our horses are competitive enough in Sydney if they're trained in Sydney.

"We'll figure it out. We've probably got a couple of weeks to decide which way we head."

Dunn will have one runner at Randwick on Saturday when lightly -raced mare Chazelles resumes in the Highway Handicap (1000m).

The weekly feature has been a happy hunting ground for the trainer, who won it last Saturday with Rothenburg and claimed another last month with Ready To Humble.

He is confident Chazelles has done the groundwork to deliver another.

"She's had two 1000-metre trials and she's done the work," Dunn said.

"I'd rate her as Saturday Brisbane grade and that's the line you usually have to take with these Highways now. They're getting harder to win."

Chazelles will be ridden by leading jockey James McDonald who teamed with Dunn last week to get the job done with Rothenburg.

Latest articles

News

COVID-19 testing at GV Health only for symptomatic cases

GV Health has urged those with symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested but said the process was not necessary for those without symptoms.

Tara Whitsed
Breaking News

Fatal car crash at Cobram

Police are investigating a fatal car crash which occurred in Cobram last night. Investigators believe a Ford sedan was travelling along the Murray Valley Hwy some time before 11pm. The driver lost control of the car which left the road and crashed...

Cobram Courier
News

Watt Road Bridge to be replaced

Mooroopna’s ageing Watt Road Bridge is set to be replaced, Greater Shepparton City Council has confirmed. Council’s infrastructure director Phil Hoare said initial planning for the replacement of the bridge over the Goulburn River had commenced...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire