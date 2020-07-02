Dependable winter banker for Tulloch Lodge

It has been a momentous year for Tulloch Lodge co-trainer Adrian Bott, who has kicked a number of goals both personally and professionally.

In their fourth season together, Bott and training partner Gai Waterhouse have again cemented their position among the elite Sydney stables.

They sit third on the premiership ladder with 55 metropolitan wins heading into Saturday's Randwick program and with a month of the season remaining.

Group One triumphs have been celebrated courtesy of outstanding two-year-old Farnan, who gave Waterhouse her seventh Golden Slipper and Bott his first, along with Con Te Partiro (two) and Shout The Bar.

On a personal front, Bott recently received the annual international business excellence award open to alumni of the Godolphin Flying Start program.

Tulloch Lodge will have another opportunity to build on its success this season with two stable talents running at Randwick on Saturday.

Mr Dependable contests the Quincy Seltzer Handicap (1800m) and the well-bred Faretti the opening race over 1300m.

While Bott wants an improving track for Faretti, who has the addition of blinkers, he is confident Mr Dependable gets through heavy ground well enough to be hard to beat.

A first-up fourth behind True Detective, Mr Dependable was a fighting last-start second to a race-fit Agassi.

Waterhouse and Bott accepted for the horse in two races but have decided on the 1800m event.

"We're trying to teach him to stay and get the miles into his legs so it's a nice stepping stone and the weight relief was a big part in that as well," Bott said.

"He couldn't have been more impressive first-up under unsuitable conditions and last start he was very brave, he just bumped into a horse that was in-form and had a bit more match fitness.

"If he can take that same level of improvement into his third-up run, hopefully now is his chance to break through this preparation."

While the stable is keen to end the term with a winning month, they are also busy laying their spring building blocks.

Con Te Partiro is in work and will be set on an Epsom Handicap path while Farnan's program will be determined in conjunction with owners Aquis Farm, which hold an Everest slot.

"He is a versatile colt, the best colt of his generation and we think he can make weight-for-age improvement if they decide that's the way they want to take him," Bott said.