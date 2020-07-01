AAP Horse Racing

AFL coach turns his hand to horse training

By AAP Newswire

Former Carlton coach turned horse trainer Denis Pagan - AAP

1 of 1

Two-time AFL premiership winning coach Denis Pagan had hoped for a low-key start to his racehorse training career.

Pagan was granted a restricted licence earlier in the week and wanted to run Johnny Get Angry in a maiden race at Bendigo on Friday.

But when balloted from that race Pagan instead heads to Flemington on Saturday to run Johnny Get Angry in the Listed Taj Rossi Series Final.

"It's been a terribly hard road getting there, but we're there now," Pagan said.

"I want to have a crack at it and if I cut the mustard, I'll be thrilled. If I don't I'll pull my head in and sneak off into the yonder."

Pagan harboured an ambition of one day becoming a trainer, right from his coaching days, and has had horses trained by John Sadler and Troy Corstens.

Corstens sub-let boxes to Pagan at his Flemington stable and also sub-lets staff members.

"I've always loved the thoroughbred and horse racing and I had pipedreams of training about 20 years ago, but to be perfectly honest I didn't think it would every happen," Pagan said.

"I was coming home from Euroa one day with Troy and he said 'You want to give this a crack, so why don't you?' When he made me a godfather offer, we put the wheels in order.

"I've got to be forever grateful to Leigh Jordon for letting me train at Flemington and it would not have happened if those guys were not so forthcoming.

"And how lucky am I to have a runner at Flemington with my first starter?"

Pagan has a restricted licence and can only train his own horses.

Johnny Get Angry finished second last at his only start when trained by Leon and Troy Corstens at Flemington on June 20, and Pagan is not expecting the world on Saturday.

"The horse will be better when he gets to 10 furlongs (2000m) plus," Pagan said.

"I don't know what will happen on Saturday and where he will finish up, but he's shown me a lot of promise and we'll keep our fingers crossed."

Latest articles

Shop Local

Can’t get any better than Echuca Betta Home Living

WITH a motto such as “Go local, that’s Betta”, you know Echuca Betta Home Living is serious about supporting the twin towns. And store manager Anthony Fragiacomo said he was just as passionate about keeping community spirit alive...

Anna McGuinness
News

Cohuna customer service centre opens July 1

GANNAWARRA Shire Council’s Cohuna Customer Service Centre will reopen to the public for over-the-counter service only on Wednesday, July 1.

Riverine Herald
News

Moama Recreation Reserve receives government funding

MOAMA Recreation Reserve is set for more upgrades thanks to a $65,000 grant from the NSW Government. It will allow new seating to be installed around the perimeter of the main oval and the toilet blocks on Jack Eddy and Brick Ally Ovals to be...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire