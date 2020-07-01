Master Jamie must overcome heavy weight

5370537724001

Rockhampton flyer Master Jamie will have to carry the biggest weight to win on a Brisbane racetrack in 23 years if he is to take the Mumm 3YO (1200m) at Eagle Farm.

Master Jamie quest for a 12th career win has been complicated by having to carry 63.5kgs on Saturday after trainer Graham Green opted to stick with senior rider Les Tilley instead of claiming.