AAP Horse Racing

Owners in Vic hotspots banned from tracks

By AAP Newswire

Racing Victoria CEO Giles Thompson - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian racehorse owners living in COVID-19 hotspots will be banned from attending race meetings.

Owners were allowed back on course last week, but following Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' lockdown of those hotspots from 11.59pm on Wednesday night, Racing Victoria has also stopped those owners from the track.

Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said there was not a racetrack or training centre that fell within those hotspots and essential staff and participants who live in those areas can continue going about their work.

"What we will do is communicate to those groups to remain vigilant with the biosecurity protocols," Thompson told RSN927.

"If you are an owner that wants to go to the racetrack to watch your horse and you're from one of those suburbs, from midnight tonight until hopefully we get things under control in those suburbs, and more broadly across Victoria, we are asking you to not go to the track.

"As far as other owners are concerned, it is as is at this point assuming their suburbs remain in the level they are currently at."

Thompson said the full costs of the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on Victorian racing would not be known for another 12 months.

RV announced on Tuesday that from August 1 prize money would return to pre-COVID-19 levels and key feature spring races would retain their 2019 levels.

Thompson said RV had made the decision early on to stop all non-essential spending while a number of staff had been stood down and noted the clubs in Melbourne had also followed suit.

He said what happens to wagering when other forms of entertainment returns as well as the reopening of retail outlets was still to be realised.

"What we are doing is navigating our way through this period," Thompson said.

"We have navigated our way through that well over the last three-to-four months and we need to navigate through the next 12 months as well.

"The final cost of COVID, and there will be a cost, we'll have a good answer in about a year's time."

Latest articles

News

House destroyed by fire

An investigation is underway after a Deniliquin home was destroyed by fire yesterday. Emergency services were called to the Davidson St home at about 3.30am, and found the premises well alight. No one was home at the time of the fire, and nearby...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Councillors to stay on another 12 months

Edward River councillors will all serve an extra 12 months on top of their elected terms. It comes after NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock announced that local government elections would be postponed. We were meant to go to the polls...

Olivia Duffey
News

Their ‘love’ still intact

Luke Hodgson proposed to his partner of two years at the unofficial ‘love bridge’ in the Waring Gardens in February this year. Mr Hodgson used a lock engraved with ‘Chloe will you marry me?’ to carry out the beautiful proposal. She said yes...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

The placegetters from the 2019 Winter Championship have been nominated for a return clash in the Listed race at Flemington.

AAP Newswire