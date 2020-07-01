AAP Horse Racing

Ron Stewart back riding after fall at home

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Group One-winning jockey Ron Stewart - AAP

Multiple Group One-winning jockey Ron Stewart makes a return to race riding at Eagle Farm following a fall from a ladder at his home in March.

Stewart, 36, has been among Queensland's leading jockeys since returning from international commitments four years ago.

Sydney's champion apprentice in 2002-03, Stewart has ridden more than 700 winners in Singapore, Mauritius, Macau, South Australia, NSW and Queensland.

Stewart hasn't ridden since falling and injuring his back while trimming a tree at his home in early March.

"I suffered a few fractures and it has taken a while to get right again," said, who has been riding trackwork for a fortnight as preparation for Saturday's meeting.

He has taken a light book of rides at Eagle Farm including Zafonic Dancer and Spirit Rich for trainer Robert Heathcote.

Former NSW apprentice Wendy Peel has also completed her self-quarantine and will make her Queensland debut at Ipswich on Friday.

She has ridden 90 winners but can claim 3kg in the provincial and metropolitan areas.

