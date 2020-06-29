AAP Horse Racing

Winter Championship trio in return battle

By AAP Newswire

Romancer in winning form. - AAP

1 of 1

Grahame Begg is looking to reverse the result of a stakes race from 12 months ago when Romancer runs at Flemington.

Romancer is nominated to contest the Listed VRC-CRV Winter Championship Series Final having finished second in the race last year.

The Begg-trained galloper split Rekjavik and Holbien last year and all three horses are entered for this year's renewal on Saturday.

Romancer will be having the fourth run of his campaign and Begg said the gelding would be at peak fitness for Saturday's contest.

Begg said Romancer's last start 10th behind another Winter Championship Series Final nomination Heptagon at Flemington on June 20 should be forgotten.

"He didn't draw that well last time and he had a tough run so I'm hoping he can get a bit more of a cosier gate and be ridden with a bit of a cuddle," Begg said.

"The horse has trained on well since the other day, he looks fantastic, so I'm happy in that regard, and fourth-up he should be ready to go."

Twenty-six horses are nominated for Saturday's race that has a history dating back to the 1980s when it was run predominantly on the country and provincial circuit with the final at Flemington.

The 1600m race is one of three Listed contests on the program.

The Taj Rossi Series Final (1600m) for two-year-olds has drawn 17 nominations including last-start Flemington winner Cherry Tortoni.

Malibu Style is among 15 entries for the Victorian Sprint Series Final and is chasing back-to-back wins having defeated Milwaukee, also a nomination on Saturday, last year.

Latest articles

News

Striking back after a stroke at 31

Fiona Kleinitz was 31 and her future and her dreams seemed lost forever. The young Shepparton woman, on holiday in Adelaide, had failed to recognise she was having a stroke — and by the time she received medical help, much of the damage was...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton fruit pickers jailed following the death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018. Boon Ping Lee, 26, and Lee Chen Kong, 46, faced Melbourne’s Supreme Court on Friday for sentencing over their involvement in the...

Shepparton News
News

Two massive Tattslotto prizes up for grabs this week

Buy a new house, new car, retire early, go on holiday or just do whatever you want! — this week you have a chance to learn how the other half live by winning Tattslotto. Tonight there’s $30 million up for grabs in OzLotto and if that isn’t...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Soxagon to chase stakes races

Gelding Soxagon is to tackle the Listed Glasshouse Handicap in a fortnight after his impressive Doomben win on Saturday.

AAP Newswire