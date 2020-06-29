AAP Horse Racing

Emerging Victorian sire Fighting Sun dies

By AAP Newswire

Ill-fated stallion Fighting Sun sired city winner Roccabascerana. - AAP

1 of 1

A bout of colic has claimed the life of young stallion Fighting Sun.

Standing at Sun Stud, Fighting Sun was retired as a two-year-old as the result of a serious leg injury after winning his only two starts for Gai Waterhouse.

Fighting Son had been high up in markets for the 2014 Golden Slipper after cruising to an easy win in the Canonbury Stakes at his second start.

Sun Stud's Operations Manager David Grant said Fighting Sun was an easy horse to handle was ideal for new and less experienced stallion staff.

"It's been 17 years since we lost a stallion on the property, so we are all in shock and are extremely saddened by his passing," Grant said.

"One thing is for sure, the stallion barn will not be the same without him."

Fighting Sun covered around 730 mares before his untimely death and was represented this season by recent Flemington winner Roccabascerana while his two-year-olds include Entrapped, Celestial Sol, Flinders River and Toyz on Fire.

Latest articles

News

Striking back after a stroke at 31

Fiona Kleinitz was 31 and her future and her dreams seemed lost forever. The young Shepparton woman, on holiday in Adelaide, had failed to recognise she was having a stroke — and by the time she received medical help, much of the damage was...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton fruit pickers jailed following the death of Umit Bolat

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have been sentenced to jail following the death of Tatura man Umit Bolat in 2018. Boon Ping Lee, 26, and Lee Chen Kong, 46, faced Melbourne’s Supreme Court on Friday for sentencing over their involvement in the...

Shepparton News
News

Two massive Tattslotto prizes up for grabs this week

Buy a new house, new car, retire early, go on holiday or just do whatever you want! — this week you have a chance to learn how the other half live by winning Tattslotto. Tonight there’s $30 million up for grabs in OzLotto and if that isn’t...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Soxagon to chase stakes races

Gelding Soxagon is to tackle the Listed Glasshouse Handicap in a fortnight after his impressive Doomben win on Saturday.

AAP Newswire