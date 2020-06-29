AAP Horse Racing

Japanese star shares top billing for Plate

By AAP Newswire

Japanese mare Chrono Genesis is in the WS Cox Plate spotlight. - AAP

A form reference belonging to the 2019 WS Cox Plate winner has propelled Japanese mare Chrono Genesis to the top of markets for this year's race.

Four-year-old mare Chrono Genesis earned an automatic Cox Plate start when she blitzed a Group One field in the Takarazuka Kinen.

In the absence of Japan's standout racehorse Almond Eye, Chrono Genesis put her rivals away with consummate ease, posting a six-length winning margin as second favourite.

The victory also guaranteed Chrono Genesis a berth in the Group One Breeders' Cup Turf at Keeneland in the United States.

Australian bookmakers elevated Chrono Genesis to the top line of Cox Plate betting as an $11 equal favourite.

Seven horses share that quote, including Almond Eye and another Japanese horse in Danon Premium.

The Takarazuka Kinen was won last year by Lys Gracieux under Australian jockey Damian Lane.

Lys Gracieux made her next appearance in the Cox Plate and scored a clinical win under Lane in Australasia's weight-for-age championship before retiring as Japan's 2019 horse of the year.

Lane rode Glory Vase in Sunday's Takarazuka Kinen but the Hong Kong Vase winner never got into stride and was among the last to finish.

The Cox Plate and the Breeders' Cup Turf are run a fortnight apart on October 24 and November 7 respectively.

Chrono Genesis is eligible for a $1 million bonus should she emulate Lys Gracieux in completing the Takarazuka Kinen-Cox Plate double.

