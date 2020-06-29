AAP Horse Racing

Pat Hyland retires after successful career

By AAP Newswire

Former jockey and trainer Pat Hyland has stepped away from racing. - AAP

1 of 1

After more than 60 years in racing as a jockey and a successful trainer, Pat Hyland has retired.

Ill-health has forced Hyland to step away from a training partnership with his son Chris to spend time on his farm in rural Victoria.

Inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2016, Hyland is one of only eight jockeys to have won Australian racing's grand slam - the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Golden Slipper.

Hyland won the first $1 million Melbourne Cup aboard the Lloyd Williams-owned What A Nuisance in 1985 before five years later retiring to take up training.

He was also associated with the champion sprinter, and later sire, Vain who raced 14 times for 12 wins, claiming the 1969 Golden Slipper.

Hyland's first good horse as a trainer was Saleous , winner of the 1995 VRC Oaks and he continued to have Group One success with horses like Zarita and Bonaria.

Scaling back his team, Hyland joined Chris at the start of the 2018-19 season before retiring earlier this month.

"He rode trackwork until he was 74 and then he slowed down a little bit in the last few years," Chris Hyland told RSN927.

"He's had a few little health issues, but overall he's not too bad at the moment."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Pat Hyland retires after successful career

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey and successful trainer Pat Hyland has called an end to his career in racing.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

McDonald to appeal three-week riding ban

James McDonald says he will appeal a three-week suspension for his ride on a beaten favourite, describing the penalty as “very harsh”.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire