AAP Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

By AAP Newswire

Hobartville Stakes winner Brandenburg. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian racing continues to stem the tide of promising horses heading offshore with the owners of Brandenburg knocking back lucrative international offers.

While Randwick Guineas winner Shadow Hero has been sold to Hong Kong, the connections of Brandenburg join those of stakes winners Kinane and Front Page to turn down overseas buyers.

The news Brandenburg will continue his career in Australia is music to the ears of trainer John Sargent who believes the three-year-old's best racing is still ahead.

The colt has already compiled a strong resume, winning the Group Two Hobartville Stakes and placing against older horses in the Group One Doncaster Mile.

He is back in training at Sargent's Randwick stable and has progressed to three-quarter pace work ahead of an ambitious spring.

Sargent confirmed Brandenburg would have two barrier trials before resuming in the Group One Winx Stakes (1400m) at Randwick in August.

"He's matured now. He was always a weak three-year-old, now he's got a neck and a behind and he's strong," Sargent said.

"He should measure up with the big boys."

While Brandenburg's return race is set in stone, all options for the remainder of the spring are on the table.

The colt is yet to be tested beyond a mile but Sargent, a prolific trainer of stayers and middle-distance gallopers, has no doubt Brandenburg can extend his brilliance to longer journeys.

He has earmarked the $7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill on October 31 and the 100th edition of the Cox Plate (2040m) at Moonee Valley a week earlier as prominent targets.

Latest articles

News

eSports tournament arrives in Shepparton

Presented by Greater Shepparton City Council’s Word and Mouth, gamers can opt for a nostalgia hit with latest edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or try out car soccer in Rocket League

James Bennett
News

Man to be sentenced after lighting two bushfires in Shepparton

A court has heard a man intentionally lit two bushfires near the Goulburn River in Shepparton following arguments with his brother. Adrian Bux, 45, faced Melbourne’s County Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two charges of intentionally...

Liz Mellino
News

How a pair of shoes can change someone’s life

They say give a person the right pair of shoes and they can conquer the world. And that’s exactly what children at Greater Shepparton’s Berry Street are aiming to do thanks to the generosity of Shepparton’s The Athlete’s Foot. In light...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire