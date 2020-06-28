AAP Horse Racing

Williams in seven-win Melbourne title lead

By AAP Newswire

Craig Williams leads the 2019-20 Melbourne jockeys' title. - AAP

1 of 1

Between them, Damien Oliver and Craig Williams have 18 Melbourne jockeys' premierships.

It's something not lost on Williams as the pair are challenging for this season's title, with Williams in the box-seat to claim his ninth premiership and fifth in succession.

Two winners at Caulfield on Saturday, compared to Oliver's lone victory on the nine-race card, took Williams' metropolitan tally to 62 wins and he heads into the final month of the 2019-20 season with a seven-win lead.

"It's a great competition with Damien," Williams said after bringing up his winning double aboard Morrissy in Saturday's final race at Caulfield.

"I think when you go through the racing annals for Victorian racing you're going to see this competition there in black and white, and it's fantastic.

"My team are working really hard but we can't do it without the support of the owners and trainers and most importantly the horses.

"During these wet winter months, it really takes the right horse and the right conditions for us to be able to pull off wins."

Over the years Williams and Oliver have been no strangers to premiership battles, including in the 2008-09 season when they shared the title having finished locked on 71 wins apiece.

There are seven metropolitan meetings in Melbourne in July, beginning with the midweek fixture at Sandown on Wednesday.

Oliver is only one Melbourne jockeys' premiership off equalling the record of 11 set by Bill Duncan and Roy Higgins, while Williams in the past five years has closied in to also have himself within striking distance of the record.

Meanwhile, a winner to Daniel Stackhouse aboard She's A Thief at Caulfield on Saturday moved him to 124 wins in Victoria for the season, one ahead of Jye McNeil in the statewide standings.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Sargent relief as Brandenburg stays put

Trainer John Sargent believes the sky is the limit for Brandenburg this spring after his owners rejected international offers to keep the colt on home soil.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Williams in seven-win Melbourne title lead

Striving for his ninth Melbourne jockeys’ premiership, Craig Williams heads into the final month of the season with a seven-win lead in the title race.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Stable plots familiar path for Away Game

Tough filly Away Game has returned to work with her trainers planning a spring campaign that brought Group One success last year with a stablemate.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire