Stable plots familiar path for Away Game

Using Loving Gaby as a yardstick, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace hope to follow a similar spring campaign with Magic Millions winner Away Game.

Maher and Eustace prepared Loving Gaby to win the Manikato Stakes at The Valley as a spring three-year-old and they will try to get Away Game to the Group One sprint this year.

Away Game raced in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide in an eight-start campaign that netted the two-year-old four wins, including the Magic Millions 2YO Classic at the Gold Coast.

The filly was spelled after taking on the older mares in the Group One Sangster Stakes at Morphettville, finishing fifth behind Bella Vella.

Eustace said the filly had just returned to pre-training with plans to follow the path paved by Loving Gaby last year.

"The Manikato is in mind and then possibly the Coolmore Stud Stakes, but we'll be guided by her," Eustace said.

"She's in pre-training at Pakenham and has been there a week or so and she looks fantastic.

"She has furnished really well and has matured a lot and we're really looking forward to this campaign."

Eustace said Away Game had a six-week break at Fulmen Park on the Mornington Peninsula and enjoyed the rest after a long season.

"She had a tough campaign and did clock up a lot of miles, but we're confident she can come back as a top-class three-year-old," Eustace said.

Loving Gaby has completed her pre-training and Eustace said the filly was due to return to their Caulfield stable this week.

Loving Gaby won the Manikato Stakes and William Reid Stakes at The Valley this season and had Group One placings in the VRC Classic, Lightning Stakes and Newmarket Handicap.