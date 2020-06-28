AAP Horse Racing

Stable plots familiar path for Away Game

By AAP Newswire

Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Away Game. - AAP

1 of 1

Using Loving Gaby as a yardstick, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace hope to follow a similar spring campaign with Magic Millions winner Away Game.

Maher and Eustace prepared Loving Gaby to win the Manikato Stakes at The Valley as a spring three-year-old and they will try to get Away Game to the Group One sprint this year.

Away Game raced in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide in an eight-start campaign that netted the two-year-old four wins, including the Magic Millions 2YO Classic at the Gold Coast.

The filly was spelled after taking on the older mares in the Group One Sangster Stakes at Morphettville, finishing fifth behind Bella Vella.

Eustace said the filly had just returned to pre-training with plans to follow the path paved by Loving Gaby last year.

"The Manikato is in mind and then possibly the Coolmore Stud Stakes, but we'll be guided by her," Eustace said.

"She's in pre-training at Pakenham and has been there a week or so and she looks fantastic.

"She has furnished really well and has matured a lot and we're really looking forward to this campaign."

Eustace said Away Game had a six-week break at Fulmen Park on the Mornington Peninsula and enjoyed the rest after a long season.

"She had a tough campaign and did clock up a lot of miles, but we're confident she can come back as a top-class three-year-old," Eustace said.

Loving Gaby has completed her pre-training and Eustace said the filly was due to return to their Caulfield stable this week.

Loving Gaby won the Manikato Stakes and William Reid Stakes at The Valley this season and had Group One placings in the VRC Classic, Lightning Stakes and Newmarket Handicap.

Latest articles

News

eSports tournament arrives in Shepparton

Presented by Greater Shepparton City Council’s Word and Mouth, gamers can opt for a nostalgia hit with latest edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or try out car soccer in Rocket League

James Bennett
News

Man to be sentenced after lighting two bushfires in Shepparton

A court has heard a man intentionally lit two bushfires near the Goulburn River in Shepparton following arguments with his brother. Adrian Bux, 45, faced Melbourne’s County Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to two charges of intentionally...

Liz Mellino
News

How a pair of shoes can change someone’s life

They say give a person the right pair of shoes and they can conquer the world. And that’s exactly what children at Greater Shepparton’s Berry Street are aiming to do thanks to the generosity of Shepparton’s The Athlete’s Foot. In light...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

James McDonald banned over Threeood ride

James McDonald has been suspended for three weeks on a running and handling charge but will have four more meetings to consolidate another championship title.

AAP Newswire