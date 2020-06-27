AAP Horse Racing

Famous silks shine in G3 Sapphire Stakes

By AAP Newswire

Sure Knee wins the Group Three Sapphire Stakes at Doomben. - AAP

1 of 1

A set of famous racing colours which once dominated winter carnivals were back in the winners' circle for a stakes race when Sure Knee won at Doomben.

Sure Knee ($9) gave top trainer Chris Waller a Doomben treble when she charged home to beat Krone ($4.80) by a length in the Group Three Sapphire Stakes.

The mare races in the all cerise of the Ingham family which for many years ruled the Brisbane winter carnivals when they had Crown Lodge.

Their horses were then trained by John Hawkes and they won more than a dozen Group races in Brisbane in the 1990s and 2000s.

The cerise colours are still often seen in Sydney where Waller trains for the Inghams but they are rarely present in Brisbane these days.

Waller, who had earlier won with Starla and Another Dollar, had earmarked the 1600m race for Sure Knee after she had been racing well in Sydney.

His Queensland manager Paul Shailer said the mare's future was clouded as she could stay for the rest of the winter but it would be up to Waller to decide.

"Like everyone at this time of the year Chris was looking for black- type for her. He is a master at finding the right races for these mares," he said.

Sure Knee was bred by the Ingham family and will go to the breeding barn for them when her racing days are over.

Jockey Luke Dittman completed a winning double for Waller as he had earlier won on Another Dollar.

Krone picked up more black-type as she heads to the Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale next month.

"I thought she was going to win when she burst clear at the 200m but the winner was too strong," trainer Tony Gollan said.

Baccarat Baby fought on well in the straight to finish third after being caught three deep for most of the race.

Latest articles

News

Bushfire recovery funding welcomed by local timber industry

Benalla’s timber mills will have access to part of an $86 million Federal Government bushfire recovery package, which will support 900 local forestry jobs. Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines visited D&R Henderson on Thursday to make the...

Simon Ruppert
News

ACC Hume plans expansion into secondary schooling

The Australian Christian College – Hume has applied to expand to include Year 7 students from next year. The Benalla school made the announcement during a ‘7’ themed afternoon tea celebration, which was attended by...

Simon Ruppert
News

EPA lays charges against Benalla mill

The parent company of Benalla mill D&R Henderson, Monsbent Pty Ltd, has had seven charges laid against it by the Environment Protection Authority. The EPA is pursuing the charges under the Environment Protection Act 1970 following...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Appleby eyes second Melbourne Cup success

Charlie Appleby is dreaming of a second Melbourne Cup success with Cross Counter after an encouraging run in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire