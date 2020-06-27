AAP Horse Racing

Inquiry leads all the way in Spear Chief

By AAP Newswire

Inquiry wins the Spear Chief Handicap. - AAP

1 of 1

A daring ride from jockey Ryan Wiggins helped much-travelled Inquiry win his first stakes race in the Listed Spear Chief Handicap at Doomben.

Inquiry ($4) went out with a big lead in the middle stages before beating Scallopini ($3.10) by 1-1/4 lengths with 1-1/2 lengths to Right Or Wrong ($12) in third.

Wiggins drove Inquiry out of the barriers and after an early battle for the lead he showed blistering pace to establish a big margin.

"He really motored early but I had plenty of horse and he just kept going. Down in the weights he put them to the sword," Wiggins said.

The gelding was originally with the Godolphin stable and raced in Sydney and Melbourne before being sold to Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan.

After racing in country NSW, Inquiry went to Jared Whelow in Rockhampton before he was sent to John Smerdon on the Gold Coast.

Smerdon has won two races with Inquiry but the gelding is headed out of his stables.

"He will be on a float back to Jared so he can contest races like the Rockhampton Newmarket," Smerdon said.

Inquiry is also likely to chase the big-money sprints in Mackay and Townsville next month.

Latest articles

News

Bushfire recovery funding welcomed by local timber industry

Benalla’s timber mills will have access to part of an $86 million Federal Government bushfire recovery package, which will support 900 local forestry jobs. Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines visited D&R Henderson on Thursday to make the...

Simon Ruppert
News

ACC Hume plans expansion into secondary schooling

The Australian Christian College – Hume has applied to expand to include Year 7 students from next year. The Benalla school made the announcement during a ‘7’ themed afternoon tea celebration, which was attended by...

Simon Ruppert
News

EPA lays charges against Benalla mill

The parent company of Benalla mill D&R Henderson, Monsbent Pty Ltd, has had seven charges laid against it by the Environment Protection Authority. The EPA is pursuing the charges under the Environment Protection Act 1970 following...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Appleby eyes second Melbourne Cup success

Charlie Appleby is dreaming of a second Melbourne Cup success with Cross Counter after an encouraging run in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire