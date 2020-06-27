AAP Horse Racing

Dittman on the money for Waller in Cup win

By AAP Newswire

Another Dollar wins the Premiers Cup at Doomben. - AAP

Jockey Luke Dittman can expect more rides from the powerful Chris Waller stable after producing a top effort to land Another Dollar a winner in the Group Three Premiers Cup at Doomben.

Another Dollar ($5.50) gave Waller a clean sweep of the limited Brisbane winter feature staying races when she beat La Pulga ($6) by a neck.

Another Waller-trained horse Alward ($7) was 1-1/4 lengths back in third.

Waller's Queensland manager Paul Shailer said Dittman was a most underrated jockey.

"That was a very good ride on a horse which can be tricky. He is a very good jockey and you can say he will be getting a lot more rides in the city for us in coming months," Shailer said.

Another Dollar has shown a liking for Doomben and ran second in the 2018 Group One Queensland Oaks at the track.

"She has only been out of the place once at Doomben so it is probably her favourite track," Shailer said.

Waller has now won all 18 of the major staying feature races in Queensland with the Premiers Cup the only one not in his cabinet before Saturday.

