Relations eyeing each other at Caulfield

Trainer Brendan McCarthy has two horses racing each at Caulfield race which are close family relations.

Lucifer's Reward and Oh So Rewarding are three-quarter brothers and meet for the fourth time in the Neds Same Race Multi on Saturday.

Both are by Reward For Effort while the dams of the two horses, Petite Briefs and Oh So Petite, are half-sisters.

Apart from those meetings as two-year-olds, the careers of each horse has taken different paths.

Lucifer's Reward has had the wood on his relation and is a dual city winner with an overall career tally of three wins from 20 starts.

Oh So Rewarding has been a slow maturer, winning three races from 21 starts with those victories coming at his past five starts.

"It's the last crack we'll get at a three-year-old VOBIS race with them," McCarthy said.

"Lucifer's Reward will go out for a break after this.

"He's backing up again for the third week in a row but he's done very well and coming back to the 1000 metres again is better and I think he can run a creditable race."

McCarthy, who also has a country training property, explained Oh So Rewarding had turned his form around since transferring to the relaxed environment away from the trainer's Caulfield base.

"Since we've had him down there he's picked up three races," McCarthy said.

"He's excelled being trained from the property whereas the other bloke he seems to do pretty well in town, so we've just left him there."

Early in their careers both horses ran creditable races behind future Group One winners.

McCarthy said Oh So Rewarding was unlucky not to beat home Everest winner Yes Yes Yes at The Valley while Lucifer's Reward finished third to Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth at his third career start.