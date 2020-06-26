AAP Horse Racing

Relations eyeing each other at Caulfield

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Brendan McCarthy. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Brendan McCarthy has two horses racing each at Caulfield race which are close family relations.

Lucifer's Reward and Oh So Rewarding are three-quarter brothers and meet for the fourth time in the Neds Same Race Multi on Saturday.

Both are by Reward For Effort while the dams of the two horses, Petite Briefs and Oh So Petite, are half-sisters.

Apart from those meetings as two-year-olds, the careers of each horse has taken different paths.

Lucifer's Reward has had the wood on his relation and is a dual city winner with an overall career tally of three wins from 20 starts.

Oh So Rewarding has been a slow maturer, winning three races from 21 starts with those victories coming at his past five starts.

"It's the last crack we'll get at a three-year-old VOBIS race with them," McCarthy said.

"Lucifer's Reward will go out for a break after this.

"He's backing up again for the third week in a row but he's done very well and coming back to the 1000 metres again is better and I think he can run a creditable race."

McCarthy, who also has a country training property, explained Oh So Rewarding had turned his form around since transferring to the relaxed environment away from the trainer's Caulfield base.

"Since we've had him down there he's picked up three races," McCarthy said.

"He's excelled being trained from the property whereas the other bloke he seems to do pretty well in town, so we've just left him there."

Early in their careers both horses ran creditable races behind future Group One winners.

McCarthy said Oh So Rewarding was unlucky not to beat home Everest winner Yes Yes Yes at The Valley while Lucifer's Reward finished third to Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth at his third career start.

Latest articles

National

NSW policemen ‘stabbed by schizophrenic’

Two psychiatrists have told a NSW court that a violin prodigy who stabbed two policemen had been suffering from schizophrenia and substance abuse disorder.

AAP Newswire
National

Nightclubs reopen as WA’s virus rules ease

Coronavirus restrictions will be further eased in Western Australia this weekend, including allowing nightclub dance floors to resume under phase four.

AAP Newswire
National

Supermarkets reinstate toilet paper limit

Coles and Woolworths are reinstating a two-pack limit on toilet paper and paper towels across all its Australian stores to head off panic buying.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire