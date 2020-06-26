AAP Horse Racing

La Pulga out to confirm staying prowess

By AAP Newswire

Premiers Cup runner La Pulga. - AAP

1 of 1

La Pulga is closely related to one of Australia's best sprinters in the past decade but the Gold Coast-trained gelding gets a chance to confirm his rating as a future top stayer at Doomben.

The winner of seven of his 21 starts, La Pulga will contest his first stakes race in the Group Three Premiers Cup (2200m) on Saturday.

La Pulga is by Dream Ahead out of the broodmare Barcelona Girl, making him a half-brother to Group One winner Under The Louvre.

Under The Louvre won nine races including the 2016 Stradbroke Handicap at Group One level.

La Pulga faces five runners from the powerful Chris Waller stable but trainer Michael Costa is looking forward to the challenge.

"It is a step up in class but it will be a good test against the Waller horses to see where we stand," Costa said.

