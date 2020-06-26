Kentucky Derby will open doors to fans

5370537724001

The Kentucky Derby, which was rescheduled for September 5 due to coronavirus, will allow spectators onto the grounds to watch the Run for the Roses even as COVID-19 infections surge across parts of the United States, Churchill Downs Racetrack says.

"Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby," said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery in a statement on Thursday.