AAP Horse Racing

Lees, Waller out in force for McKell Cup

By AAP Newswire

They might have different ways of spelling a shared Christian name, but Chris Waller and Kris Lees are in sync with each other when it comes to winning the WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill.

Waller and Lees have the odds heavily in their favour in the Listed race with the two leading stables sending out 11 of the 14 runners.

There will be six horses out to give Waller his first win in the race while five Lees-trained stayers will be trying to achieve the same result for the Newcastle trainer.

The laws of probability point to one of the powerhouse stables producing the McKell Cup winner, but Lees is not buying into the mathematics.

"It's not a given, we've seen that before," Lees said.

The Newcastle trainer's armoury is led by early favourite Attention Run, a brilliant winner of her last start in a campaign that was rebooted after she failed to come up in the autumn.

As a Group Three placegetter she has proven she can handle stakes grade and while Lees would have preferred to give her more than two weeks between runs, her preparation has been otherwise faultless.

"She gets track conditions to suit, she's won at the track and she will appreciate a step up in distance," Lees said.

"In a perfect world I would probably have her runs a little more spaced. That's the only negative I can really find."

Stablemate Sixties Groove is also well fancied on the fourth line of betting and Lees regards last year's Brisbane Cup winner as a major threat.

Stripping fitter for two recent runs, he excels at 2000m and had a tough run when midfield behind Saturday's McKell rival Wu Gok in the Lord Mayor's Cup.

Group One-placed Big Duke finished ninth in the same race and has managed a top-two finish in four of his five runs at Rosehill.

"They're the two class horses of mine that have raced at a very high level," Lees said.

Frankely Awesome and Mongolian Wolf round out Lees' team while Waller's charge is led by his Winter Cup quinella of Wu Gok and Carzoff.

Sydney's premier trainer has been dominant in the off-season staying features, producing the trifecta in both the Winter and Lord Mayors Cups.

Latest articles

National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

Violinist fights police stabbing charges

Two police officers opened fire but missed hitting a man who allegedly stabbed he policemen in NSW’s Hunter region, a court has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

Husband in court over murder of Qld mother

The estranged husband of a Queensland nurse who was brutally stabbed to death outside her home in Rockhampton has faced court.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire