Forster to write another winning Chapter

By AAP Newswire

Trainer Desleigh Forster's ability to adapt to changing circumstances could be rewarded with another stakes win for Chapter And Verse.

After a disjointed campaign, Chapter and Verse steps up to 1350m in the Listed Spear Chief Handicap at Doomben.

Forster needs three more wins to bring up a career total of 300 and one of the keys to her success has been a knack of finding races to suit her horses and being able to adapt their campaigns when necessary.

Chapter And Verse is a case in point with his six wins including the Group Three George Moore Stakes.

However, Forster has been tested with Chapter And Verse this year because of changes in programming.

When Chapter And Verse's lead-up to the Stradbroke Handicap was disrupted, Forster had to assess her options.

"As it turned out there are a couple of black-type races for him late in the winter," Forster said.

"There is more to come provided we are patient."

