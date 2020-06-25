AAP Horse Racing

Alfa Oro out to continue winning streak

By AAP Newswire

Alfa Oro after winning at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

To be even racing let alone winning after suffering a life-threatening leg injury is a testament to the toughness of Alfa Oro.

The lightly raced four-year-old lines up for his seventh start in Saturday's Neds Handicap at Caulfield after a spiral fracture to the right-fore cannon bone halted his career after two runs.

"It was pretty significant, three-quarters of the cannon bone," trainer Matt Laurie said.

"He had to have a 10-hole plate with screws put in.

"It was a big job."

After almost two years away from racing, Alfa Oro returned at Pakenham in April, finishing second, before commencing a three-run winning streak leading into a maiden city success at Flemington last month.

The Flemington victory impressed Laurie who said Alfa Oro was lost down on the straight course but responded gamely when tackled by Spirit Of Aquada.

"If that had been around a bend, on a drier track, I'm sure he wins quite comfortably," Laurie said.

"It's five weeks between runs but there wasn't a lot of rating races around as I wanted to take him to 84 level and this is one we earmarked

"We trialled him last week to keep him up to the mark. He trialled nicely on the bridle on the course proper at Mornington and he's backed that up with a couple of nice pieces of work."

How far Alfa Oro continues beyond Saturday Laurie is unsure.

Laurie said Saturday's outing would be Alfa Oro's fifth start for the campaign in what is essentially his first racing preparation.

"We have spaced his runs but he seems to be lapping it up and he looks as good as ever," Laurie said.

"But at some point he'll have to have a little freshen up.

"It will all be based on how he goes this weekend whether we can look ahead and target something."

Joining Alfa Oro at Caulfield on Saturday is stable newcomer Sondelon in the Neds Toolbox Handicap.

Sondelon was trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and joined Laurie in the hope of turning his form around.

"We've been getting a few of these older horses that are established to see if we can revitalise them," Laurie said.

"It doesn't always work, but Sondelon, if he can get back to his old form, he's more than capable."

Latest articles

World

US virus resurgence worries health experts

US health experts are warning that politicians and a frustrated public are letting a disaster unfold as a coronavirus resurgence wipes out months of progress.

AAP Newswire
World

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ’s South Island rattled by earthquake

Thousands of people in New Zealand’s South Island have felt the tremors of a magnitude-5.9 earthquake near the country’s famous Milford Sound.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire