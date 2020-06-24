AAP Horse Racing

Bartholomeu Dias breaks through at Sandown

By AAP Newswire

Import Bartholomeu Dias has won his first race in Australia - AAP

1 of 1

Imported galloper Bartholomeu Dias has backed up a solid Australian debut with a decisive on-pace victory at Sandown.

The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained gelding made his debut at Caulfield last month with a closing fourth before stepping up to 1800m on Wednesday to take out the Ladbrokes Handicap.

With Craig Williams aboard, Bartholomeu Dias was sent out the $3.20 favourite before scoring a two length win from fellow on-pacer The Black Leopard ($8.50) with Master Shuhood ($21) a long neck away third.

Eustace praised Williams for his ride on the heavy ground.

"Craig gave him a nice ride," Eustace told racing.com.

"He held him together at the right spots and gave him a bit of confidence travelling into the race.

"He got into a nice relaxed rhythm and credit to the team at home for getting him into that kind of headspace.

"These Europeans can take a little bit of adapting, so they've done a great job with that and he has spent a bit of time down at the beach as well.

"It worked out really well and he's a horse we think that will definitely go through the grades.

"There is a bit of upside."

The Sandown win by Bartholomeu Dias was his first success on turf with his previous three wins in England all coming on synthetic tracks.

Eustace said Bartholomeu Dias filled the criteria Maher was looking for when purchasing horses in Europe.

"In the last couple of years Ciaron has been getting over to the sales in England and purchasing these types of horses," Eustace said.

"It keeps the expectations a little bit lower and you can be a little bit more patient allowing the horse to run when he, or she, is ready without having any necessary firm plans until they get to a higher grade which makes life easier for us.

"If they can win along the way and go through the grades, you've then got horses winning races for owners which keeps them happy."

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton to host bowls championships

The under-18 representative squad is always on the lookout for more bowlers to join its ranks

Tyler Maher
Sport

Hockey restart on the agenda

“We welcome all abilities and fitness levels,” Manning told the Benalla Ensign

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Good sports? That’s for lockdown to decide

That’s right, football’s back. And the weekend delivered the crunching tackles, outrageous goals and spectacular scenes we’ve been itching for, courtesy of all the brilliant forwards, backs and goalkeepers. Goalkeepers? Oh, you...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Victorian owners given OK to attend races

Owners will start to return to Victorian racetracks but with a number of restrictions still in place, Racing Victoria has announced.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

In-form stayer Wu Gok heads the weights for Listed WJ McKell Cup at Rosehill but is one of a host of Chris Waller-trained horses also nominated for Brisbane.

AAP Newswire