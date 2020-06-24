Double You Tee tackles Harbour Views again

The weights may favour Double You Tee in his quest for victory at Caulfield, but trainer Patrick Payne wonders whether the gelding can turn the tables on Harbour Views.

Double You Tee finished second to Harbour Views at The Valley a fortnight ago and the pair meet again in the Neds Money Back Odds Handicap on Saturday.

With apprentice Tahlia Hope taking 2kg off Double You Tee's impost, there is a weight turn around of 3.5kg in Payne's horses favour.

But that is not enough to convince Payne that Double You Tee can turn around the 2-1/4 length defeat suffered at the hands of Harbour Views at The Valley.

"He looks a lovely horse," Payne said of Harbour Views.

"But my bloke was showing us a few signs that he was getting pretty close last time and he ran pretty well.

"He hasn't gone backwards since and has improved a shade more again ... we meet him 3.5 kilos better, which we need, but whether that will help us turn the tables, I don't know."

Commencing his career in Tasmania, Double You Tee joined Payne in 2018 with this latest campaign the gelding's third for the stable.

After a lacklustre first campaign, Double You Tee enjoyed a fruitful second preparation although Payne did note that it has taken the gelding a little time to find his form this time around.

However, Payne said the soft conditions on Saturday should be ideal.

"His first campaign was pretty flat compared to his second campaign," Payne said.

"I think he was adjusting to older life, going from three to a four-year-old and I don't think there was anything wrong with him, other than he just had a flat campaign. Next time around he hit his straps.

"After that he had a good spell and being a bit older he took a little longer to come up this time."

While Matthew Williams has grander plans for Harbour Views including a potential start in the Cox Plate during the spring, Payne does not hold such lofty ambitions.

"There's some lovely options coming up," he said.

"So long as we don't aim too high I think he can have a lovely preparation."