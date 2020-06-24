James McDonald charged over Threeood ride

5370537724001

Sydney's premier jockey James McDonald will face a stewards inquiry later this week after being charged over his ride on Threeood in a recent race at Randwick.

Racing NSW's chief steward Marc Van Gestel has confirmed McDonald has been charged under Australian Racing Rule 129 (2) for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures during Saturday's 1200m benchmark-78 handicap to ensure that Threeood was given full opportunity to win or to obtain the best possible place in the field.