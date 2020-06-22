AAP Horse Racing

In-form Wu Gok heads McKell Cup weights

By AAP Newswire

Wu Gok is topweight for the WJ McKell Cup. - AAP

1 of 1

Wu Gok has already played a starring role in recent Sydney staying races and he headlines the nominations for another winter feature at Rosehill.

The six-year-old Chris Waller-trained six-year-old gelding has been allocated top weight of 61kg for Saturday's Listed WJ McKell Cup (2000m) for which eight of his stablemates are also among the 19 nominations.

Wu Gok is also nominated for the Group Three Premiers Cup (2200m) in Brisbane on Saturday, one of eight of Waller's McKell Cup nominations who have also been entered for the Doomben race.

The McKell Cup is one of two stakes races on the Rosehill program along with the Listed Civic Stakes (1350m) for which Godolphin sprinter Home Of The Brave heads the weights with 60.5kg.

Wu Gok has been to the fore at Rosehill during the winter period, winning the Listed Lord Mayors Cup (2000m) first-up from a let-up at the end of May before also scoring a determined win in the Listed Winter Cup (2400m) at the same track on June 13.

Both were on heavy tracks.

Nominations for Saturday's Stayer's Cup (3200m) at Rosehill have been extended until Tuesday morning after 12 entries were taken on Monday.

Among the Stayer's Cup nominations is last-start Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Ablaze who is trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

Maher and Eustace won the Stayer's Cup last year with Azuro.

Latest articles

News

Live music once again on the menu

In another sign social life is returning after COVID-19, live music returns to Euroa’s popular diner Northern Republic early next month. Melbourne-based singer Merpire brings her big indie-pop sound to the restored Old Flour Mill on Saturday, July 4...

John Lewis
News

Plenty of potential at Powercor’s new hub

Electricity distributor Powercor has made a commitment to a more resolute future in Shepparton, following a recent move to a more capable base of operations. Relocating to its $10 million development at 60 Doyles Rd, homes and businesses in the...

Shepparton News
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student grapples with whether to pursue arts

Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Jess Eldred thought she had finally made a decision on her future. She had settled on a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology, most likely at Deakin University. But the proposed huge increase in...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Freedman stable out to continue hot streak

Training partners Michael and Richard Freedman will saddle up two Randwick runners as they bid to extend the stable’s patch of form.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Run To Perfection chasing first Aust win

Former New Zealand three-year-old Run To Perfection will chase his first Australian win when he runs in the Listed AR Creswick Stakes at Flemington.

AAP Newswire