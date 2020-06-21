AAP Horse Racing

Tiz the Law wins Triple Crown’s Belmont

By AAP Newswire

Tiz the Law - AAP

1 of 1

Tiz the Law has won the Belmont Stakes in front of empty stands on Saturday, clinching the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The colt was followed by Dr Post and Max Player at the New York event, which is traditionally the last leg of the three races that make up the Triple Crown.

However, this year it was contested first as the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes had to be postponed until later in the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed some 120,000 lives in the United States.

Odds-on favourite Tiz the Law became the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont since 1882.

"It's tremendous," owner Jack Knowlton said.

"We buy New York-breds, that's our game, and we don't spend a lot of money."

Tiz the Law hung back in third place for much of the race, keeping on the outside in the 10-horse field, before unleashing on the home stretch to surge into the lead and claim a decisive victory.

"I was pretty confident by the time we hit the seven-eighths pole," jockey Manny Franco said.

"He was so kind and relaxed for me."

Trainer Barclay Tagg - whose 2003 horse Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes - said he was glad to have "lived long enough to have another horse like this."

"I've wanted to have a Belmont victory before I gave it up or died or something like that," he said with a laugh.

Roaring crowds were replaced with an eerie silence at the finish line, as fans and even owners were barred from the stands in accordance with safety protocols during the pandemic.

The Belmont, a typically raucous affair that drew a record 120,139 spectators in 2004, was empty except for venue employees and some members of the media, with concession stands and betting windows closed.

The Kentucky Derby is set to be the next race in the Triple Crown on September 5 and the Preakness is set for October 3.

Latest articles

Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash
Sport

Longwood Cup glory caps stellar weekend for Longwood greyhound trainer

Fans of Aussie rules football know the exploits of cult hero Fraser Gehrig. But punters of greyhound racing are only just learning the talents of Gehrig the dog after his stunning Longwood Cup win on Sunday. Named after the former AFL star forward...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

It’s not about how many times you can get hit, it’s about how many times you can get hit and keep moving forward. That is the mantra of the great Rocky Balboa played by actor Sylvester Stallone in the long-running movie franchise about the boxing...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Freedman stable out to continue hot streak

Training partners Michael and Richard Freedman will saddle up two Randwick runners as they bid to extend the stable’s patch of form.

AAP Newswire