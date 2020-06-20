AAP Horse Racing

I Am Someone records narrow Flemington win

By AAP Newswire

I Am Someone wins at Flemington. - AAP

1 of 1

Trainer Paul Preusker has labelled I Am Someone not your average sprinter after a return to winning form at Flemington.

I Am Someone took out the Adam Lindsay Gordon Handicap on Saturday, his first victory since winning the Listed Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool in May last year.

Preusker is now eyeing another stakes race for the sprinter, the Listed Victorian Sprint Series Final, again at Flemington, on July 4.

Ridden by Declan Bates, I Am Someone ($7.50) scored by a long neck from Prezado ($7) with the $4.40 favourite Order Of Command a head away third.

After two disappointing efforts last spring, I Am Someone has returned this campaign for a first-up third at Caulfield before his victory on Saturday.

"He's an odd sprinter," Preusker said.

"The deeper you get into a prep the tougher he gets so hopefully I've got him here at his top next start.

"I'm really looking forward to see how deep he can go this prep and where we can get to."

Bates said Preusker and his team should be applauded for getting I Am Someone back to his best form.

He said a lot of work had gone into getting the sprinter to relax.

"He's doing that now and we're seeing the results," Bates said.

"He hits a little flat spot when you initially go for him, but in the last 50 metres he really picks up again.

"I think the 1200 metres next start should be ideal as long as he settles like like he did today."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison
News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino
Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Short break for Schabau before spring prep

Robert Hickmott will give Schabau a short break before the stayer continues his path to The Bart Cummings in spring to try to cement a Melbourne Cup start.

AAP Newswire