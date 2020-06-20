AAP Horse Racing

Ballet Master makes Sydney trip worthwhile

By AAP Newswire

Ballet Master wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian gelding Ballet Master and jockey Jason Collett have denied Tommy Berry a five-win haul at Randwick with a determined victory in the Sky Racing Active Handicap.

Ballet Master was a dual acceptor at both Flemington and Randwick on Saturday, with connections of the Chris Hyland-trained six-year-old making the right call the send him north to Sydney for the 1400m benchmark race.

Collett positioned Ballet Master ($21) just in behind the speed and stayed close to the inside throughout on the heavy going, saving ground around the home turn.

Berry, aiming for his fifth win of the afternoon, loomed strongly on equal favourite Bandersnatch ($4.20) to hit the front at the 200m but Ballet Master kept rallying along the inside to beat him by a half neck

Spencer ($6.50), ridden by Nash Rawiller, led and held on for a close third.

The victory was the second from the past three starts for Ballet Master who scored on soft ground at Sandown last month.

"He had a really soft run behind the speed," Collett said.

"Nash peeled off on the leader on the bend there so he tracked up really well.

"It was just a tough effort really because I asked late and he kept finding."

The victory brought up a double for Collett who had earlier won on the Kris Lees-trained mare Stella Sea Sun.

Berry's victories came aboard Partners, Mount Popa, Poetic Charmer and Agassi on the nine-race program.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison
News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino
Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Short break for Schabau before spring prep

Robert Hickmott will give Schabau a short break before the stayer continues his path to The Bart Cummings in spring to try to cement a Melbourne Cup start.

AAP Newswire