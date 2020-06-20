AAP Horse Racing

Shades of Master as Mount Popa impresses

By AAP Newswire

Mount Popa wins at Randwick. - AAP

1 of 1

They share the same sire and hail from the same stable and that might not be where the similarities between Caulfield Cup favourite Master Of Wine and Randwick winner Mount Popa end.

The latter made a dynamic Sydney debut on Saturday, coming with a sweeping run from back in the field to coast to a 2-1/2 length win in the Castelvecchio At Arrowfield Hcp (2000m) at Randwick.

Jockey Tommy Berry, also the regular rider of exciting stayer Master Of Wine, says there are parallels between the two.

"I hope he is as good as Master Of Wine. He is the same sort of horse, he is still very immature," Berry said.

"He has the same sort of make-up and he gives you that bit of excitement when you win on him.

"A bit like Master Of Wine, I think he is another preparation away. He is far away from being at his best at this point."

Starting his career in France, Mount Popa appealed to the Hawkes team because he was by Master Of Wine's sire Maxios and shaped as an ideal type for Australian conditions.

As they did with the Group Three winner, the stable won't rush Mount Popa and will instead let the five-year-old go through his grades before giving him a chance in better races.

He is likely to be spelled after his Randwick victory and could be given an educational spring with a view to bigger things next year.

"Once he actually balanced up he really started to lengthen stride and that's what we wanted to see," co-trainer Michael Hawkes said.

"I think he's a really nice horse of the future.

"These sort of imports you've got to build up and get the score on the board."

After missing the start at his Australian debut in Melbourne and finishing an eye-catching fourth, Mount Popa was expected to produce in Sydney.

He started a solid $2.60 favourite and was a class above Elaborate ($7.50), who tried hard, with Birth Of Venus ($11) another 1-3/4 lengths back.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton women rejoice police checks no longer needed to access IVF

Tatura’s Brooke Cimera and husband Josh had been trying to get pregnant for five years before they finally turned to IVF. It was a mentally and physically exhausting period, as Brooke watched her other friends starting families while they continued...

Charmayne Allison
News

Theft from motor vehicles on the rise in Greater Shepparton

Shepparton police have seen a spike in theft from motor vehicles around town over the past 12 months according to the latest Crime Statistics Agency data. The data released on Thursday shows theft from motor vehicles was the top criminal incident...

Liz Mellino
Sport

Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Horse Racing

Love You Lucy wins G2 Dane Ripper Stakes

Toowoomba mare Love You Lucy has scored at big odds in the Group Two Dane Ripper Stakes at Eagle Farm

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Eye surgery for Kiwi star Te Akau Shark

Group One winner Te Akau Shark will undergo eye surgery, delaying the New Zealand-trained star’s return to the racetrack.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Golden Horde collects Commonwealth Prize

Golden Horde has his seasonal return at the top level with a length-and-a-half triumph in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

AAP Newswire