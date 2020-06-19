Run To Perfection chasing first Aust win

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Danny O'Brien expects to get a better guide on New Zealand stakes performer Run To Perfection when the colt makes his second Australian appearance at Flemington.

O'Brien has Run To Perfection in Saturday's Listed AR Creswick Stakes (1200m) for three-year-olds having given him eight weeks between runs since his inconclusive Australian debut.

Run To Perfection was unplaced, beaten two lengths, in a 1400m Flemington handicap against his own age under 61kg on April 25.

"We ran him eight weeks ago and he had a bit of an issue so we've backed off him and waited for this race," O'Brien said.

"He's much better suited at the set weights and penalties tomorrow. He had a nice trial at Geelong a couple of weeks ago and went well so we're hoping he can run well."

Before being sent to O'Brien, Run To Perfection won two of his seven starts in New Zealand.

He placed three times at stakes level including a second to Harlech over 1400m at Group Two level and a 2-1/2-lengths second to Catalyst in a Group Three over 1200m.

"He's a nice style of horse who has got good New Zealand form," O'Brien said.

"The owners were keen to test him over here in Australia so hopefully he measures up.

"We're expecting him to run well but we're like everyone we'll learn a bit more about him tomorrow."

O'Brien believes Order Of Command can add to his successful campaign when he runs the likely favourite in the Adam Lindsay Gordon Handicap (1100m).

Order Of Command notched back-to-back wins on rain-affected going earlier this preparation, including the Listed Wangoom at Warrnambool, before finishing fifth in the Group One Goodwood.

"He's really well. We consciously held him back for the winter because he's such a good soft track performer," O'Brien said.

"He's back in grade tomorrow and hopefully it rains a bit. If it does he's going to be right in the finish."

Two-year-old Burleigh Boy has his second career start, and first since being gelded, in Saturday's Rod Johnson Handicap (1420m) with O'Brien believing he is a potential Derby prospect for later this year.

He said Grinzinger Allee was in great shape and ready for the step up to 2000m in the Sir Henry Bolte Handicap.